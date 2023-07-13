UConn Athlete's Atty Facing Sanctions Bid In Bird-Flip Case

By Aaron Keller (July 13, 2023, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A New York attorney is facing possible sanctions in Connecticut federal court for failing to appear at a settlement hearing in a sex discrimination claim brought by his longtime client, a University of Connecticut athlete who lost her scholarship after she made a vulgar gesture to an ESPN television camera....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS