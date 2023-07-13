Chase Seeks Ax Of Alleged Mob Airline's 'Scandalous' Suit

By David Minsky (July 13, 2023, 9:24 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA urged a Florida federal court Thursday to dismiss a "scandalous" lawsuit brought by an airline with alleged ties to the Russian mafia over accusations it was wrongly blacklisted for money laundering, saying that a judge ruled against the aviation company earlier this year in a previous suit....

