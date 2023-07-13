GEO Group Sues Wash. State Over Law On ICE Detainees

GEO, which operates Washington state's sole federal immigration detention facility in Tacoma, told the court that it was threatened by House Bill 1470, which it claims was created with the clear purpose of making it harder for federal immigration officers to carry out immigration enforcement efforts by regulating private entities.
"The supremacy clause does not allow the state of Washington to obstruct the United States' ability to enforce laws that Congress has enacted or to take actions entrusted to it by the Constitution," GEO said in its Thursday complaint. "Accordingly, the provisions at issue here are invalid."
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed H.B. 1470 into law in May after it was first introduced in the Washington State Legislature in January. The law effectively requires the state's Department of Health to adopt a range of rules concerning health and safety, and to conduct routine and unannounced facility inspections and investigations of complaints, among other things.
It also gives those detained in private prisons a private right of action against prison operators that violate the new requirements.
In seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, GEO told the court that the bill was created specifically with its Northwest ICE Processing Center in mind, pointing to a Washington Senate Human Services Committee hearing and a later Washington Senate Ways and Means Committee hearing in March during which participants acknowledged that the bill would cover only one facility — GEO's 1,575-capacity Tacoma facility.
The prison operator laid out in its complaint against Inslee and Washington Attorney General Robert Ferguson the impact the law would have on its finances and said that requiring it to comply with all the law's requirements would force it to breach its contractual requirements and consequently incur contractual penalties and even the termination of its current contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a cost of roughly $160 million.
It said the law would also require it to make physical changes to its facility, including a wholesale redesign of its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and "extensive physical modification" to the building's structure at a cost currently estimated to exceed $3 million.
Other changes GEO said would be required are "physically impossible," it said, based on how the facility is currently structured.
In addition to criticizing the state law for interfering with the federal government's ability to carry out its "congressionally mandated detention responsibilities" and conflicting with federal law, GEO said the law further discriminated against the federal government and its contractor, GEO.
"The legislative record regarding H.B. 1470 starkly and unmistakably demonstrates that it was specifically designed to target and impose unique burdens on a single facility — the federal Northwest ICE Processing Center — while specifically exempting any similarly situated Washington state facilities," GEO said.
GEO said the law also impaired its contract with ICE and wasn't drawn in an "appropriate" and "reasonable" way to advance a "significant and legitimate public purpose" as required by the Constitution's contract clause.
"It was drawn to apply only to NWIPC with the goal of prohibiting the operation of federal private immigration detention in Washington," GEO said.
The Florida-based prison giant has found itself on the defense end of numerous legal challenges over standards at many of its facilities across the U.S. and the treatment of immigrants it has detained under government contracts.
A group of immigration advocacy groups just Wednesday filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security alleging that staff members at a facility owned and operated by GEO in Aurora, Colorado, weaponized the practice of solitary confinement to punish and control detainees, especially those with disabilities.
In March, the family of an immigrant detainee who died of COVID-19 alleged that the federal government and GEO failed to protect their relative at the Adelanto detention center in California, despite knowing he had a number of medical conditions.
And in February, a proposed class action was filed in California's Northern District accusing ICE and GEO of regularly retaliating against migrant detainees for getting involved in hunger strikes by denying them basic hygiene supplies, cutting them off from family visits, intentionally setting cold temperatures, taunting and harassing detainees, and threatening to put them in solitary confinement.
In January, GEO was able to settle a lawsuit lodged by migrant fathers and their sons who accused it in 2019 of maliciously separating them with rifles and pistols.
A GEO Group spokesperson told Law360 on Friday, that GEO has "fully set forth its reasons" for asking the court to declare the law as unconstitutional.
"GEO will have no further comment while the case remains pending before the Court," the spokesperson said.
GEO is represented by Harry James Franklyn Korrell III of Davis Wright Tremaine.
Counsel information for Inslee and Ferguson was not immediately available.
The case is GEO Group Inc. v. Inslee et al., case number 3:23-cv-05626, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
