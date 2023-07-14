Spacey Says Sex Assault Accusations 'Absolute Bollocks'

By Ronan Barnard (July 14, 2023, 4:47 PM BST) -- Kevin Spacey said on Friday that accusations he had sexually assaulted four men were "absolute bollocks" as he defends himself at his criminal trial in London, as he insisted that any sexual contact he had was consensual....

