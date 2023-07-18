Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Justices Won't Reconsider BIPA Accrual Ruling

By Celeste Bott (July 18, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a bid to revisit a February ruling that Biometric Information Privacy Act claims accrue each time data is unlawfully collected, over objections from three justices who say the ruling leaves "a staggering degree of uncertainty" by offering trial judges little guidance on how to implement it....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!