Landlord Can't Prove Arbitrator Lied In $6.6M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (July 18, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday refused to vacate a $6.6 million arbitral award favoring a tenant in a dispute over a San Francisco office lease, ruling that the building owner couldn't prove that the JAMS arbitrator who issued it had lied about his experience to boost his business....

