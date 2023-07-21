Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boston Market Workers Left Waiting For Pay, Lawsuit Alleges

By Julie Manganis (July 21, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Workers at 11 Boston Market locations in Massachusetts say that the rotisserie chicken chain has been late with paychecks repeatedly since May, and that they're still awaiting payment for work in late June and earlier this month, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in state court....

