Activision Blizzard Sanctioned $35K In Atty Conflict Probe

By Aaron West (July 24, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has sanctioned Activision Blizzard and ordered the video game company pay thousands to California Civil Rights Department investigators after it was found to have "persisted, over objection and without substantial justification" in obtaining discovery materials related to conflict of interest claims it had made against the investigators....

