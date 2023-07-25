Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brit Billionaire Joe Lewis Charged With Insider Trading In NY

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 25, 2023, 10:51 PM EDT) -- British billionaire Joe Lewis has been charged with insider trading in the U.S. for allegedly using his corporate boardroom access to pass confidential information to employees, friends and romantic partners who used the tips to make millions, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced Tuesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!