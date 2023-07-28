Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Illinois Baseball Fan Cries Foul Over Team's No-Net Ballpark

By Elaine Briseño (July 28, 2023, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Peoria, Illinois, resident who was injured by a foul ball 12 years ago has filed a proposed class action against the Peoria Chiefs minor league baseball club in state court alleging its failure to install netting at its ballpark places fans in danger of serious injury....

