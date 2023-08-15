Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kiteworks Knew Old Tech Was A Hacking Risk, Court Told

By Ali Sullivan (August 15, 2023, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The software developer formerly known as Accellion Inc. owed consumers a duty to safeguard their personal information but failed to fulfill that responsibility ahead of cyberattacks on its file-sharing software in 2020 and 2021, a class of consumers told a California federal judge in efforts to preserve their lawsuit against the company....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!