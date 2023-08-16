Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Case Shouldn't Delay Eastman Ethics Trial, Calif. Bar Says

By Jack Karp (August 16, 2023, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Trump attorney John Eastman's Georgia indictment over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election should not derail his California ethics trial related to the same conduct, according to the California state bar, since Eastman has waived his right against self-incrimination and the public is best served by having his disbarment trial completed....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!