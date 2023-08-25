Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Baby Food Cos. Win Dismissal Of Experts In Heavy Metals Suit

By Emily Field (August 25, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A California state judge found on Thursday that an expert's opinion that a child's consumption of baby food allegedly contaminated with dangerous heavy metals caused him to develop autism spectrum and attention deficit disorders was inadmissible, finding that his methodology was constructed on assumptions....

