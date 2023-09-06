Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Interior Yanks Arctic Leases, Proposes New Oil And Gas Bans

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 6, 2023, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday canceled oil and gas leases on 365,000 acres in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and proposed limits on fossil fuel and other industrial development in more than 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!