Ga. Panel Considers Indemnity In $43M Family Trust Row

By Kelcey Caulder (September 12, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The former trustees of a $43 million furniture fortune and the trust's beneficiaries returned to the Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday in a brawl over whether the trust should have to pay advance compensation for attorney fees incurred by the former trustees defending allegations they mishandled the trust and overpaid themselves, with one side arguing no harm would ensue if the trust wasn't required to pay and the other arguing payment is contractually required. ...