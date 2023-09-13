Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Justices On The Fence Over $19M Casino Land Deal

By Brian Dowling (September 13, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A pair of Massachusetts justices appeared unwilling Wednesday to find that a $19 million handshake agreement over land for the site of Wynn Resort's Boston-area casino clearly violated state restrictions on side deals, but said the pact may raise public policy concerns relating to integrity in the gambling industry....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!