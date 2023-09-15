Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-MPAA GC Disbarred In NY For Blackmail, Sex Abuse

By Emily Sawicki (September 15, 2023, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Steven B. Fabrizio, once the general counsel of the Motion Picture Association of America and a former partner at Jenner & Block LLP, has been formally stripped of his law license in the state of New York, more than two years after pleading guilty to felony third degree sexual abuse and felony blackmail....

