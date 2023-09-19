Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Ski Resort Found Not Liable For Snowmobile Collision

By Mike Curley (September 19, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has cleared a ski resort from a suit by one of its patrons over injuries he suffered when he collided with one of the resort's snowmobiles, finding that he had expressly assumed responsibility for the risk when he signed the resort's waiver....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!