Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Monsanto Questions Relevance Of PCB Rat Research At Trial

By Rachel Riley (September 27, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Washington teachers who claim they suffered brain injuries from Monsanto-produced polychlorinated biphenyls called a toxicologist to the witness stand on Wednesday to explain scientific findings on the chemical's neurological impact, but an attorney for the company pressed her on whether her research on the brains of young rats could be applied to adult humans....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!