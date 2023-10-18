Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Once Again, Menendez Co-Defendants Plead Not Guilty

By Carla Baranauckas (October 18, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Three New Jersey businessmen and the wife of Sen. Bob Menendez entered not guilty pleas Wednesday to bribery charges brought by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, marking the second time they have denied the allegations since they were initially indicted on Sept. 22 in the case revolving around the Garden State senator....

