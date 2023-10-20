Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Arbitrator Misconduct Sinks $10M Nursing Home Sale Award

By Caroline Simson (October 20, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has vacated a nearly $10 million arbitral award issued following a nixed deal to purchase a nursing home near Los Angeles, ruling that the arbitrator committed misconduct when she found that the facility's owner lacked credibility because she was using an interpreter....

