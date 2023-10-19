Petition Watch: Abortion Protests, Workers' Comp & Sanctions

By Katie Buehler (October 19, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court receives thousands of petitions for review each term, but only a few make the news. Here, Law360 looks at four petitions filed in the past two weeks that you might've missed, including questions over the constitutionality of protest buffer zones around abortion clinics, the proper cause of action in maritime workers' compensation lawsuits and whether case agents should be able to provide opinion testimony....