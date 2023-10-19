IP Forecast: NXP-Impinj Patent Battle Heads To Waco

By Andrew Karpan (October 19, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Jury selection in the first of three scheduled trials over dueling allegations of patent infringement between two chipmakers is set to kick off in Waco, Texas, making it the third court to preside over their microchips feud involving different patents this year. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week....