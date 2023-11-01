Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

How They Won It

How A Cigarette In 1964 Led To A $200M Verdict Decades Later

By Khadrice Rollins (November 1, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A tobacco lawsuit that was nearly 60 years in the making ended in Massachusetts state court in late October after a pair of attorneys overcame a mistrial and convinced a new jury that there were multiple ways R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. could have made safer cigarettes that reduce the risk of cancer, a member of the plaintiff's team told Law360....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!