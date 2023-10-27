Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Android Users Win Class Cert. In Google Data Use Row

By Allison Grande (October 27, 2023, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has agreed to certify a class of Android mobile device users who are accusing Google of illegally using their cellular data allowances to passively transfer information without their permission, finding that the proposed class members share "numerous" commonalities that make proceeding collectively the superior choice....

