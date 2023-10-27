Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Foul Ball Safety Group Asks Feds To Probe Injuries

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (October 27, 2023, 3:40 PM EDT) -- After multiple instances of fans being injured by foul balls at professional baseball parks across the country, a group called Foul Ball Safety Now is pushing for a federal probe into the conduct of MLB and calling for the creation of an emergency netting council to address the ongoing fan safety threats....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!