Monsanto Hit With $175M Verdict In 1st Philly Roundup Trial

By George Woolston (October 27, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia jury on Friday slammed Monsanto with a $175 million verdict for a cancer patient who claimed the company didn't adequately warn customers about carcinogens in the weed killer Roundup, wrapping up the city's first trial on tort claims over the Bayer AG unit's signature product....

