Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Bench Makeover Leaves Attys 'Looking For An Edge'

By Chris Villani (October 27, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- As the Massachusetts federal bench sees an influx of new Joe Biden appointees replacing stalwarts with decades of experience, attorneys say they are left researching, reading the tea leaves, and relying on educated guesswork to figure out the best strategies for success....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!