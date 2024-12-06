Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Nat'l Spectrum Strategy Advances With Move On 37 GHZ

By Christopher Cole ( December 6, 2024, 6:09 PM EST) -- The Biden administration made a late push to advance its National Spectrum Strategy by floating a plan in recent days to open the lower 37 gigahertz band for shared federal and commercial use, but experts say there's still much work ahead on the proposal....

