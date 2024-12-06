Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

US Ukrainian Group Wants FCC SpaceX Approvals Halted

By Nadia Dreid ( December 6, 2024, 8:49 PM EST) -- The FCC needs to put any decisions related to SpaceX on ice until an ethics committee can decide how to handle them now that the company's billionaire owner Elon Musk has been tapped for an oversight role in the upcoming Trump administration, the agency has been told....

