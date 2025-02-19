Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NBA Star's Charity Says Tourney Promoters Owe $400K

By Julie Manganis ( February 19, 2025, 6:07 PM EST) -- A nonprofit founded by San Antonio Spurs player Chris Paul says it and the Massachusetts-based Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have been stiffed by a promoter and sponsor out of nearly $400,000 in proceeds for tournaments intended to showcase basketball players from historically Black colleges and universities, in a complaint unsealed Tuesday in Connecticut state court....

