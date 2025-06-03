CFPB Industry Impact Uncertain Amid Priority Shift, Staff Cuts

By Jesse Silverman, Lori Sommerfield and Chris Willis ( June 3, 2025, 5:08 PM EDT) -- On April 16, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released a memo to staff outlining its new supervision and enforcement priorities for 2025. These priorities appear to be intended to reverse some of the more prominent areas of emphasis of the bureau under its most recent previous leadership and are consistent with the general emphasis on deregulation that has been a feature of many initiatives of the new presidential administration....