California Court Allows Worker To Pursue 'Headless' PAGA Suit

By Dorothy Atkins ( July 9, 2025, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court panel held Monday that a worker who dismissed his individual claims against his former employer for civil penalties under California's Private Attorneys General Act can still pursue claims solely on behalf of other aggrieved employees in a so-called headless PAGA action....

