Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ballpark Builder Wants Engineer Forced To Ink Settlement

By Brian Steele ( July 9, 2025, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The original builder of a hotly litigated Hartford minor league baseball stadium has asked a Connecticut state court judge to force an engineering consultant's compliance with a confidential settlement agreement it has allegedly failed to sign despite sitting at the table with a number of other entities and lodging no objection to the terms....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies