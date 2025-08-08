Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Transit Cos. Get Woman's $1.7M Tripping Verdict Undone

By Mike Curley ( August 8, 2025, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals panel has vacated a $1.7 million verdict in favor of a woman who sued Delaware River Port Authority and Port Authority Transit Corp. after she tripped and fell at a train station, saying the trial court wrongly permitted an inadmissible lay opinion that tainted the verdict....

