Taxation With Representation: Latham, Alston & Bird, Orrick

By Zak Kostro ( August 8, 2025, 2:02 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, fiber optic connector systems maker Amphenol Corp. buys CommScope's connectivity and cable solutions business, Blackstone acquires Enverus from private equity firms, investors buy a majority stake in medical device company HistoSonics Inc., and ESPN swaps an equity stake for the National Football League's NFL Network and other intellectual property....

