Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Still A Mess': Colo. Special Session Fails To Deliver AI Clarity

By Allison Grande ( August 28, 2025, 10:40 PM EDT) -- During its recently concluded special session, the Colorado Legislature extended the implementation deadline for the state's groundbreaking artificial intelligence law but failed to make any substantial changes to the legislation, leaving companies to face continued uncertainty on the scope of liability and other pressing issues....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies