Ex-State Farm VP Sues Activists Over Secretly Recording Date

By Dorothy Atkins ( August 28, 2025, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A former State Farm executive has sued political activist James O'Keefe and a woman who lied about her intentions to date him, claiming they violated Illinois' eavesdropping statute by secretly recording his comments about State Farm's diversity efforts and rate hikes and later posting misleading videos of him, costing him his job....

