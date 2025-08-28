Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC Warns Google Over Alleged Partisan Gmail Spam Filters

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 28, 2025, 11:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission Thursday warned Google that it could face an investigation and potential enforcement action if Gmail blocks emails sent from Republican senders, citing recent reporting that Google flagged GOP fundraising emails as spam....

