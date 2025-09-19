Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

India Can't Challenge Immunity Ruling In $111M Award Suit

By Caroline Simson ( September 19, 2025, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Canada's highest court has refused to review a Quebec appellate court's decision shutting down India's sovereign immunity defense in litigation to enforce a $111 million arbitral award to investors and shareholders in Devas Multimedia Services and reinstating a $37.5 million seizure order....

