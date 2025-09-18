Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Co. Sues Over Unpaid Work On NJ Mall Gaming Site

By Nate Beck ( September 18, 2025, 9:38 PM EDT) -- An Austin, Texas, company is claiming in New Jersey state court that a client is hiding behind a web of companies to avoid paying $500,000 for a job to furnish and install lighting features at an interactive gaming attraction in New Jersey's American Dream mall....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies