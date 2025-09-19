Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Glock Must Face Chicago Suit Over Easily Converted Pistols

By Lauraann Wood ( September 19, 2025, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago can move forward with its civil enforcement suit claiming Glock illegally helps consumers sidestep state and federal machine gun bans by selling pistols that easily convert to automatic fire, an Illinois state judge has ruled....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies