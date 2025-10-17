Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boeing Sued Over 737 Crash In South Korea That Killed 179

By Rachel Riley ( October 17, 2025, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. has been hit with a negligence suit in Washington state court by the families of 14 people killed in the December crash of a 737 at a South Korean airport, facing accusations that the "antiquated" 1960s-era electrical and hydraulic systems resulted in a "massive failure" of the plane and the deaths of 179 people....

