NJ Panel Tosses Sprawling Legal Malpractice, Fraud Suit

By Isaac Monterose ( October 24, 2025, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate court has backed the permanent dismissal of a developer's legal malpractice and fraud suit against Cooper Levenson April Niedelman & Wagenheim PA and other parties, ruling that the state's entire controversy doctrine, which requires litigants to put all their relevant allegations in a single suit, bars his claims....

