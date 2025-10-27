Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Poised To Pull 5 China-Linked Cos. From Lab Testing

By Christopher Cole ( October 24, 2025, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission Friday started the formal process of removing five telecoms linked to the Chinese government from the FCC's equipment testing process....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies