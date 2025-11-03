Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Woman Can't Sue For Being Jeered As 'Karen,' NJ Panel Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 31, 2025, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court Friday refused to revive a woman's lawsuit accusing an amusement park of wrongfully keeping her off a go-kart ride and failing to prevent kids from calling her derogatory names like "Karen," saying the woman couldn't back her claims with any binding legal authority....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections