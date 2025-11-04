Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Panel Backs $80M Verdict In Moped Collision Death Suit

By Mike Curley ( November 4, 2025, 12:39 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals panel refused to disturb an $80 million wrongful death verdict against a driver involved in a collision with a moped, rejecting her arguments that the trial court should have admitted evidence of the decedent's alleged substance abuse, or that the jurors were improperly empaneled....

