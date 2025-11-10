Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

How Cos. Can Prep For Tightened Calif. Data Breach Notices

By Mark Krotoski and Alexandria Marx ( November 10, 2025, 5:54 PM EST) -- On Oct. 3, California enacted S.B. 446, which significantly amends the state's data breach notification laws.[1] The measure, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2026, establishes specific deadlines for notifying affected individuals and the California attorney general about a data breach....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies