Del. Justices Reject Bid To Revive Amazon-Blue Origin Suit

By Katryna Perera ( November 10, 2025, 6:59 PM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court has declined to revive a suit that was dismissed by the Court of Chancery that accused Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the company's board of directors of "blindly" approving a multibillion-dollar, Bezos-controlled launch contract for a new satellite-based internet service....

