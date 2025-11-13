Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alaska Co. Will Pay $3.5M To Settle DOJ Fake Survey Claims

By Tom Lotshaw ( November 13, 2025, 7:22 PM EST) -- An Alaska company tapped to provide moving and storage services for U.S. defense personnel agreed to pay $3.5 million to resolve allegations that it submitted bogus customer surveys to give itself perfect ratings and nab more business, federal prosecutors said Thursday....

